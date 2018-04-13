UFC Prospect Doesn’t Like Jon Jones Comparisons

Don’t compare one Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) prospect to Jon Jones.

Jones is highly regarded for his skills inside the Octagon. While his antics outside of the sport of mixed martial arts have raised eyebrows, many consider Jones to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time. Many have questioned “Bones'” credibility due to two failed drug tests for UFC 200 and UFC 214.

One middleweight prospect who has been getting a lot of attention is Israel Adesanya. Adesanya will compete tomorrow night (April 14) on the main card of UFC Glendale. His opponent will be Marvin Vettori.

Adesanya’s style has been compared to Jones due to his reach and kicking. Some have even made comparisons to Anderson Silva. Speaking to the media, Adesanya made it clear that he isn’t thrilled with the comparisons (via MMAJunkie.com):

“For me, it’s not about Jon Jones. It’s just, I mean, I feel like it’s disrespectful to compare me or what I’ve done throughout my career to someone else – whether it be Anderson (Silva), Conor (McGregor), Chael (Sonnen), whoever. I just feel I’m not the next blah blah blah. I’m the first me, and the one and only me. So people need to get used to it. The comparison’s cool, but it’s not really cool.”

Back in February, Adesanya had a memorable UFC debut. He earned a second-round TKO victory over Rob Wilkinson. The finish earned “The Last Stylebender” a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Adesanya has a professional MMA record of 12-0. He has not gone the distance yet. All 12 of Adesanya’s victories have come via knockout. The 185-pound prospect has never even seen the third round.

Is it far too early to compare Israel Adesanya with Jon Jones?