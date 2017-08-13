UFC Prospect O’Malley Recounts Smoking Weed With Snoop Dogg

Sean O’Malley earned a UFC contract off the back of a spectacular knockout on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

For the 22-year-old, life has been getting pretty strange ever since.

Having impressed many with his first round KO, he picked up a $10,000 check and was snapped up by White to join the UFC. Furthermore, O’Malley had the opportunity to mix with hip-hop royalty (via MMAFighting):

“After the fight, Snoop Dogg’s body guard came up to me and said, ‘hey, Snoop wants to see you,’ and that right there was the best part of it all,” O’Malley told Ariel Helwani on a recent episode of The MMA Hour.

“I knew going into the fight that Snoop Dogg was commentating, and on previous interviews, I said that I was going to go out there and make Snoop want to meet me and that’s exactly what happened. On the Snoop Cast he said, ‘I want to meet that kid,’ and that was huge, that was my favorite part about all of this.”

“Right when I walked into his trailer, he handed me a joint and I was pumped,” O’Malley said. “It felt like a movie because I walked into his trailer and he’s got his body guards, he’s got a couple of other people in there, and there was like three joints going around.

“I was puffin’ and passin’, trying to keep up, and they had a TV in there playing highlights of my fight, so were watching that and smoking, it was so much fun. It was only like 20 or 30 minutes, but it was a good time and a memory forever.”

