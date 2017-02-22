UFC Rankings: Derrick Lewis Climbs Another Position

Derrick Lewis moved up a spot to seventh in the latest official UFC rankings following his finish of Travis Browne.

With the loss, Browne dropped from ninth to 10th overall. Andrei Arlovski moved up to ninth and Mark Hunt fell to eighth.

Randa Markos debuted at No. 9 in the strawweight division on the heels of her upset of former UFC champion Carla Esparza. The drop sent Esparza all the way down five positions to eighth.

Jared Cannonier, Ryan Benoit and Santiago Ponzinibbio all debuted in their respective divisions.