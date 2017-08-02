UFC Rankings: Jon Jones Regains No. 1 Spot on Pound-For-Pound List

Jon Jones has reclaimed his top spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pound-for-pound list.

Just a few nights ago, Jones returned to the Octagon for the first time since April 2016. “Bones” challenged Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 214. A clean head kick in the third round was disastrous for Cormier, who eventually hit the canvas and was finished.

The official UFC rankings have been updated and Demetrious Johnson is no longer considered the pound-for-pound best fighter on that list. Jones has reclaimed his spot as the standard bearer of mixed martial arts.

Some other key changes occurred for three welterweights. Demian Maia falls to the third 170-pound spot after failing to capture UFC gold against Tyron Woodley. Robbie Lawler finds himself up two spots and is now tied at number one with Stephen Thompson. The man he beat, Donald Cerrone falls to the seventh spot.

With his 42-second knockout victory over Jimi Manuwa, Volkan Oezdemir is now the third ranked light heavyweight. Manuwa has been moved down to the fifth spot.

Following his third-round submission win over Renato Moicano, Brian Ortega improves his position to the sixth spot on the featherweight rankings. Moicano drops a spot down to 10th.