UFC Rankings Report (5/30/18): Darren Till Climbs 170lbs Ladder

The official UFC rankings were updated last night and the 170lbs division looks considerably different. Although movement was seen elsewhere in the rankings, the welterweight division saw the most significant changes.

Welterweight Rankings

The question dominating this week’s rankings is where would the voters place Darren Till. He narrowly won a decision victory over previously #1 ranked Stephen Thompson but his failure to make weight creates an interesting conundrum for voters.

In the end, the tallied votes placed Till at #2 and pushed Raphael Dos Anjos into the top contender spot. #8 ranked Neil Magny also moved up one spot after his victory over unranked Craig White on Saturday.

Welterweight Champion: Tyron Woodley

Raphael Dos Anjos (+1) Darren Till (+6) Stephen Thompson (-2) Colby Covington (-1) Robbie Lawler (-2) Kamaru Usman (-1) Demian Maia (-1) Neil Magny (+1) Jorge Masvidal (-2) Santiago Ponzinibbio Donald Cerrone Gunnar Nelson Leon Edwards (+1) Alex Oliveira (-1) Dong Hyun Kim

Women’s Bantamweight Division

Sweden’s Lina Lansberg defeated Gina Mazany in Liverpool over the weekend. The victory vaulted her over 3 other fighters in the division while Mazany stays at #15.

Bantamweight Champion: Amanda Nunes

Holly Holm Ketlen Vieira Julianna Pena Raquel Pennington Germaine De Randamie Cat Zingano Marion Reneau Sara McMann Aspen Ladd Bethe Correia Lina Lansberg (+3) Irene Aldana (-1) Lucie Pudilova (-1) Sarah Moras (-1) Gina Mazany

Middleweight Division Rankings: Michael Bisping Retires

Michael Bisping’s retirement is the only recent event that has caused movement in this division.

Middleweight Champion: Robert Whittaker

Yoel Romero Luke Rockhold Chris Weidman Kelvin Gastelum Jacare Souza Derek Brunson (+1) David Branch (+1) Lyoto Machida (+1) Brad Tavares (+1) Uriah Hall (+1) Antonio Carlos Junior (+1) Thiago Santos (+1) Paulo Costo (+1) Elias Theodorou (+1) Krzysztof Jotko (NR)

Heavyweight Rankings

Nothing much of significance happened in the heavyweight division this week. Junior Dos Santos moved up eight spots in the rankings after reappearing in them last week, however. JDS has been battling with USADA lately and hasn’t fought in over a year. His movement up the rankings this week likely only signifies that many voters just realized he was eligible again.

Heavyweight Champion: Stipe Miocic

Francis Ngannou Alistair Overeem Alexander Volkov Curtis Blaydes Derrick Lewis (+1) Mark Hunt (+1) Junior Dos Santos (+8) Marcin Tybura Andrei Arlovski Aleksei Oleinik Stefan Struve Tai Tuivasa Shamil Abdurakhimov Justin Willis Junior Albini (NR)

