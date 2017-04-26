UFC Rankings Report: Brandon Moreno, Al Iaquinta Climb

Both Brandon Moreno and Al Iaquinta climbed three spots in the latest UFC rankings.

Moreno, who scored a win over Dustin Ortiz, is now seventh at flyweight. He moved ahead of Tim Elliott, Ian McCall and Ortiz.

Iaquinta, meanwhile, returned from an extended layoff and finished Diego Sanchez to climb to 11th. The former Ultimate Fighter runner-up jumped over Kevin Lee, Evan Dunham and Gilbert Melendez.

A handful of other fighters moved up one position each including Ben Nguyen, Johnny Eduardo, Pedro Munhoz, Matt Brown, Justine Kish, Alexis Davis and Ketlen Viera.

Cynthia Calvillo and Leon Edwards debuted at No. 15 in their respective division.