UFC Rankings Update: A Pair Of New Faces At No. 2 Spots

This week’s new UFC rankings are in and some big shake-ups have occurred thanks to last week’s (Sat. June 9, 2018) fights at the UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) event from Chicago.
Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes has shot up to the No. 2 spot thanks to his third round finishing of former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem. Blaydes is looking at either a title shot or huge step up in competition for his next Octagon appearance.
Likewise, Sergio Pettis now claims the No. 2 position at flyweight thanks to his besting of Joseph Benavidez on the Chicago card. After Henry Cejudo attempts to dethrone Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227, perhaps Pettis will be next in line for a crack at the 125-pound throne.
Also, Ricardo Lamas has dropped down four spots in the featherweight rankings after his loss to Mirsad Bektic, who picked up a win over the former 145-pound title challenger at UFC 225 as well.
Below are the fully updated UFC rankings via UFC.com:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Stipe Miocic +1
3 Georges St-Pierre -1
3 Conor McGregor
5 Daniel Cormier
6 Max Holloway
7 TJ Dillashaw
8 Tyron Woodley
9 Khabib Nurmagomedov
10 Cris Cyborg
11 Robert Whittaker +2
12 Tony Ferguson -1
13 Amanda Nunes -1
14 Cody Garbrandt
15 Rose Namajunas
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1 Henry Cejudo +1
2 Sergio Pettis +3
3 Joseph Benavidez -2
4 Ray Borg -1
5 Jussier Formiga -1
6 John Moraga
7 Wilson Reis
8 Alexandre Pantoja
9 Brandon Moreno
10 Dustin Ortiz
11 Ben Nguyen
12 Matheus Nicolau
13 Tim Elliott
14 Deiveson Figueiredo
15 Magomed Bibulatov
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Marlon Moraes
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 John Lineker
7 John Dodson
8 Aljamain Sterling
9 Pedro Munhoz +1
10 Cody Stamann +1
11 Rob Font +1
12 Thomas Almeida +1
13 Brett Johns +1
14 Alejandro Perez +1
15 Eddie Wineland *NR
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega
2 Jose Aldo
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Jeremy Stephens
5 Cub Swanson
6 Josh Emmett
7 Mirsad Bektic +4
8 Chan Sung Jung
9 Renato Moicano
10 Darren Elkins
11 Ricardo Lamas -4
12 Zabit Magomedsharipov
13 Myles Jury
14 Dooho Choi
15 Calvin Kattar
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Conor McGregor
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Dustin Poirier
5 Kevin Lee
6 Edson Barboza
7 Justin Gaethje
8 Nate Diaz
9 Michael Chiesa
10 Al Iaquinta
11 James Vick
12 Anthony Pettis
13 Alexander Hernandez
14 Paul Felder
15 Olivier Aubin-Mercier
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion) +3
2 Darren Till
3 Rafael Dos Anjos -2
4 Stephen Thompson -1
5 Robbie Lawler
6 Kamaru Usman
7 Demian Maia
8 Neil Magny
9 Jorge Masvidal
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio
11 Donald Cerrone
12 Gunnar Nelson
13 Leon Edwards
14 Alex Oliveira
15 Dong Hyun Kim
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Chris Weidman
4 Kelvin Gastelum
5 Jacare Souza
6 Derek Brunson
7 David Branch
8 Brad Tavares
9 Lyoto Machida
10 Uriah Hall
11 Paulo Costa
12 Thiago Santos
12 Antonio Carlos Junior
14 Elias Theodorou
15 Krzysztof Jotko
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Volkan Oezdemir
3 Glover Teixeira
4 Ilir Latifi
5 Jan Blachowicz
6 Jimi Manuwa
7 Mauricio Rua
7 Ovince Saint Preux
9 Corey Anderson
10 Misha Cirkunov
11 Dominick Reyes
12 Patrick Cummins
13 Tyson Pedro
14 Gadzhimurad Antigulov
15 Sam Alvey
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1 Francis Ngannou
2 Curtis Blaydes +2
3 Alexander Volkov
4 Alistair Overeem -2
5 Derrick Lewis
6 Mark Hunt +1
7 Junior Dos Santos -2
8 Marcin Tybura
9 Tai Tuivasa +3
10 Aleksei Oleinik
11 Andrei Arlovski -2
12 Stefan Struve -1
13 Shamil Abdurakhimov
14 Justin Willis
15 Junior Albini
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2 Jessica Andrade
3 Claudia Gadelha
4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
5 Tecia Torres
6 Carla Esparza
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Felice Herrig
9 Tatiana Suarez
10 Cortney Casey
11 Alexa Grasso
12 Randa Markos
13 Nina Ansaroff
14 Joanne Calderwood
15 Angela Hill
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Nicco Montano
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Sijara Eubanks
3 Alexis Davis
4 Lauren Murphy
5 Katlyn Chookagian
6 Liz Carmouche
7 Barb Honchak
8 Roxanne Modafferi
9 Jessica-Rose Clark
10 Jessica Eye
11 Ashlee Evans-Smith
12 Andrea Lee
13 Mara Romero Borella
14 Paige VanZant
15 Gillian Robertson
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Holly Holm
2 Ketlen Vieira
3 Julianna Pena
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Germaine de Randamie
6 Cat Zingano
7 Marion Reneau
8 Sara McMann
9 Aspen Ladd
10 Bethe Correia
11 Lina Lansberg
12 Irene Aldana
13 Lucie Pudilova
14 Sarah Moras
15 Gina Mazany