UFC Rankings Update: Looking At Confusing UFC Women's Listings

By
Matt Boone
-
0

Well, this is a weird one.

While Germaine de Randamie is currently the UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion following her controversial decision victory over Holly Holm at this past weekend’s UFC 208 event, there is currently no official contenders for her to face.

According to the official UFC rankings, both de Randamie and Holm are listed in the UFC Women’s Bantamweight division. With her third loss in a row, Holm drops two spots to number four. Meanwhile, de Randamie, a champion in the UFC now, is still ranked at number ten in the same 135-pound division.

Figure that one out!

Below are the updated rankings for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight division following Saturday’s UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Rankings

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Ronda Rousey
3 Julianna Pena
4 Holly Holm
5 Raquel Pennington
6 Cat Zingano
7 Sara McMann
8 Liz Carmouche
9 Bethe Correia
10 Germaine de Randamie
11 Alexis Davis
12 Ashlee Evans-Smith
13 Marion Reneau
14 Jessica Eye
15 Leslie Smith

Check out the official rankings for all of the current UFC weight classes at UFC.com<.

