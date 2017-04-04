UFC Ranks Top-10 Feuds of All-Time With Chuck Liddell-Tito Ortiz No. 1

Recently, the UFC put together a list of the top feuds in promotion history.

And to the surprise of no one, Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz topped the chart.

Several current UFC fighters weighed in on the rivalry that spanned several years and even more heated face-offs, along with some of the best fights inside the Octagon ever.

The list also includes Jon Jones-Daniel Cormier, Anderson Silva-Chael Sonnen and Ronda Rousey-Miesha Tate. More videos on the rivalries can be found on the UFC on FOX YouTube page.