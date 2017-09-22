UFC Release Official Posters for Shanghai & Sydney Events

The UFC has unveiled the official artwork for the upcoming events set to take place in Shanghai and Australia

UFC Shanghai sees former dominant middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, finally getting down to business with Kelvin Gastelum. while UFC Sydney sees fan favorite heavyweight Mark Hunt in the main event opposite Poland’s Marcin Tybura.

UFC Sydney is headlined by no other than Aussie fan-favorite and New Zealand born Mark Hunt face the challenge of Poland's Marcin Tybura in the world-famous Australian city.

Both posters were released on Friday via the UFC’s official account:

Posters on posters! The #UFCShanghai & #UFCSydney OFFICIAL posters are OUT! Which one do you like better? Comment ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ooVcxSSkjd — UFC (@ufc) September 22, 2017

UFC Shanghai and UFC Sydney will both go down this November, with UFC Fight Night 121 taking place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 19, and UFC Fight Night 122 up next on Nov. 25 at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.