UFC Release Statement on Volkan Oezdemir Battery Arrest

UFC light heavyweight contender Volkan Oezdemir was arrested on charges of “aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability” in Florida on Saturday

Oezdemir is reportedly being held at Broward County jail in Florida, on a $10,000 bail.

The UFC released a brief statement on Sunday acknowledging the arrest following a request for information from Bloody Elbow:

“UFC is aware of the situation involving light heavyweight athlete, Volkan Oezdemir. The organization is in the process of gathering more information and will be monitoring the situation closely before determining if any further action is necessary.”

No further information is currently known regarding the situation but it appears that there is ample evidence available to authorities to warrant Oezdemir’s custody. Having impressed in his three-fight career in the UFC thus far, it is unfortunate for fans to learn of such news especially given the potential light heavyweight title fight in the pipeline for the 28-year-old against Daniel Cormier.