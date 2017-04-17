UFC Released Michael Graves Following Arrest on Domestic Violence Charge

By
Dana Becker
-
0

The UFC has released previously-suspended fighter Michael Graves.

Graves, who was scheduled to meet Sergio Moraes back at UFC Fight Night 100, was arrested on charges of domestic violence. He is 6-0-1 in his career and turned 26 years old this past January.

According to an October statement by the Atlantic police, Graves was charged on misdemeanor battery.

Below is a complete statement from the UFC:

In November 2016, welterweight Michael Graves was removed from his UFC bout following his arrest in Fulton County, Florida. As a potential violation of the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy, the UFC organization temporarily barred Graves from competition pending the completion of a third-party investigation. Based on the findings of this thorough review and investigation, UFC has advised Graves that he has been released from his contract effective immediately.

UFC requires all athletes to act in an ethical and responsible manner, as mandated by the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy. UFC holds its athletes to the highest standard and will continue to take appropriate action if and when warranted.

LATEST NEWS

video

UFC Released Michael Graves Following Arrest on Domestic Violence Charge

0
The UFC has released previously-suspended fighter Michael Graves. Graves, who was scheduled to meet Sergio Moraes back at UFC Fight Night 100, was arrested on...
Demetrious Johnson

Brian Stann: Demetrious Johnson is Best Fighter Ever

0
Brian Stann has been around as many greats have competed inside the Octagon. But the fighter-turned-analysis believes right now, the best of all-time is competing. And...
video

Bellator 177 Highlights: Eduardo Dantas, Daniel Weichel Thrive in Hungary

0
Bellator 177 remained overseas this past weekend, as the cage was set up in Budapest, Hungary. The event was scheduled to feature Eduardo Dantas defending...
video

Dana White Comments on Demetrious Johnson, Rose Namajunas, Robert Whittaker

0
UFC president Dana White gave his typical post-fight thoughts to UFC on FOX 24 this past weekend after the conclusion of the event. The card...
video

Rose Namajunas Admits Emotions Overcame her After Victory

0
Rose Namajunas is an emotional fighter, both before she steps inside the Octagon and during. Namajunas rebounded from a tough split decision loss this past...