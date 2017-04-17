UFC Released Michael Graves Following Arrest on Domestic Violence Charge

The UFC has released previously-suspended fighter Michael Graves.
Graves, who was scheduled to meet Sergio Moraes back at UFC Fight Night 100, was arrested on charges of domestic violence. He is 6-0-1 in his career and turned 26 years old this past January.
According to an October statement by the Atlantic police, Graves was charged on misdemeanor battery.
Below is a complete statement from the UFC:
In November 2016, welterweight Michael Graves was removed from his UFC bout following his arrest in Fulton County, Florida. As a potential violation of the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy, the UFC organization temporarily barred Graves from competition pending the completion of a third-party investigation. Based on the findings of this thorough review and investigation, UFC has advised Graves that he has been released from his contract effective immediately.
UFC requires all athletes to act in an ethical and responsible manner, as mandated by the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy. UFC holds its athletes to the highest standard and will continue to take appropriate action if and when warranted.