UFC Releases New 25 Year Anniversary Logo to be Used in 2018

2018 will herald 25 years of fight promotions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the UFC have released a new logo in celebration

The logo will be introduced at UFC Fight Night 124 on January 14, which is headlined by a featherweight clash between Jeremy Stephens and Dooho Choi in St. Louis:

The UFC released a description of the new graphic:

“The logo, designed in conjunction with Droga5, ‘Cannes Lions Independent Agency of the Year’, combines the silver anniversary with UFC’s world-famous Octagon, the organization’s iconic symbol that debuted at UFC 1: THE BEGINNING, which took place on Friday, November 12, 1993 in Denver, Colorado.”

We’re just getting started!! 2018 is going to be big! #UFC25Years pic.twitter.com/JmtLTXg9TY — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 30, 2017

“What started as an idea in 1993 to put on the best fights with the best fighters in the world has changed the face of sports,” UFC President Dana White stated in a release. “I heard the word ‘no’ over and over and we faced a ton of challenges, but UFC bounced back each time, bigger and better, to build legends and superstars, while creating some of the most memorable events in the history of sports. The first 25 years have been amazing and we’re just getting started.”