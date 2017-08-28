UFC Releases Statement on Mayweather-McGregor PPV Issues

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has broken their silence over the botched Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor pay-per-view (PPV).

While the event itself was praised for being more exciting than expected, many paying customers couldn’t even see it. On the UFC Fight Pass airing, many users had difficulty logging into the site. Others received errors or a black screen.

In a statement released to USA TODAY, the UFC apologized to customers (via MMAJunkie.com):

“We’re incredibly disappointed by the technical difficulties that were experienced Saturday night, and we’re working with our vendor NeuLion to assess exactly what happened. Nothing is more important to the UFC than our fans. They’ve always been incredibly loyal and supportive and we’ll always take care of them.”

Showtime isn’t off the hook either. They’ve been hit with a class action lawsuit, as people also had trouble seeing the PPV that they purchased through their cable or satellite providers.

