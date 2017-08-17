UFC Releases Statement on Nick Roehrick’s Potential USADA Violation

Nick Roehrick is facing a suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Roehrick is a light heavyweight on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. He made his debut for the promotion back in July. He was finished by Jared Cannonier in the third round.

The UFC has released a statement revealing Roehrick’s possible violation of the USADA anti-doping policy:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Nick Roehrick of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on August 8, 2017.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Roehnick. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”