UFC Releases Statement on Nick Roehrick’s Potential USADA Violation

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
USADA

Nick Roehrick is facing a suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Roehrick is a light heavyweight on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. He made his debut for the promotion back in July. He was finished by Jared Cannonier in the third round.

The UFC has released a statement revealing Roehrick’s possible violation of the USADA anti-doping policy:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Nick Roehrick of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on August 8, 2017.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Roehnick. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.”

Latest MMA News

Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Says McGregor Was ‘Extremely Dirty’ During Sparring

0
Floyd Mayweather saw the clips of Conor McGregor's sparring session with Paulie Malignaggi and he's crying foul. "Money" is set to compete against McGregor on...
USADA

UFC Releases Statement on Nick Roehrick’s Potential USADA Violation

0
Nick Roehrick is facing a suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Roehrick is a light heavyweight on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. He...
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal in The Works For UFC 217

0
UFC 217 is shaping up to be quite the card and now Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal may be added to the event. Sources close...
Dana White

Dana White: I Expect Conor McGregor to Knock Floyd Mayweather Out

0
Dana White has made his pick for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. It should come as little surprise that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President...
Fabricio Werdum

Report: Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis on Tap For UFC 216

0
Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis may clash this October. MMAFighting.com's Ariel Helwani sent out a tweet revealing that Werdum vs. Lewis is being targeted for...
Load more