UFC Releases Statement to Clear up Ian McCall’s Use of an IV Prior to UFC 208

Ian McCall caused quite a stir when he revealed being hooked up to an IV before UFC 208.

The use of an IV is against the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) policy and is prohibited. Nonetheless, “Uncle Creepy” told Joe Rogan that due to his sudden illness he was able to be hooked up to one.

This left many fans, analysts and even Rogan confused. McCall said he was given an exemption. MMAFighting.com reached out to the UFC for clarification. The promotion released the following statement:

“UFC was aware of the situation regarding Ian McCall in advance of UFC 208, and his need to receive treatment for an acute medical condition via a prohibited method under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy. Prior to McCall receiving treatment, UFC was in communication with USADA and the New York State Athletic Commission regarding his condition. McCall has since submitted a retroactive therapeutic use exemption request to USADA – who is responsible for reviewing the use of any prohibited substance or method during the course of medical treatment. Under the UFC Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) Policy, to receive approval of a TUE, athletes must submit medical records demonstrating a verifiable medical diagnosis and legitimate medical need for the requested medication or method in accordance with the applicable guidelines. Further, it must be determined that the athlete pursued and exhausted all non-prohibited alternatives to treat his condition and would return the athlete to a normal state of health without providing a performance-enhancing benefit.”

McCall was going to welcome Jarred Brooks inside the Octagon before falling ill. It would’ve been “Uncle Creepy’s” first fight since Jan. 2015. He lost the 2015 bout and hasn’t earned a victory since July 2014 against Brad Pickett. Despite the misfortunes, McCall still sits at No. 7 on the official UFC flyweight rankings.

There’s been no word on when McCall will be cleared to compete again.