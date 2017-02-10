The UFC appeared to clean house Friday, apparently removing numerous fighters from its roster. The news comes by way of UFCFightersInfo, a Twitter account that monitors the database the promotion uses for fighters on its website. In all, over 30 names were removed.

Although some fighters removed had not been active with the promotion in quite a while, others were active recently, and their cuts will certainly be news. Among the names removed are Brock Lesnar (though this could easily be because his UFC 200 appearance was a one-off, and doesn’t preclude him signing another deal later), Lorenz Larkin (currently a free agent), and Cole Miller, who had been in a very public spat with the promotion late last year.

Another name that stands out: Sean Santella. Santella, a flyweight, was signed last Summer to face Wilson Reis on short notice, but his debut was called off as medical clearance wasn’t obtained in time. It appears the UFC has now cut him, without him ever having fought in the octagon.

Names like Meisha Tate and Antonio Silva were also removed, which obviously amounts to database cleanup as Tate has retired, and Silva is currently fighting in Russia. Recently retired Urijah Faber was also removed.

Also among those removed:

Anthony Birchak

Clay Collard

Maximo Blanco

Geane Herrera

Brock Lesnar

Taylor Lapilus

Seohee Ham

Takeya Mizugaki

Brendan O’Reilly

Erik Perez

Lorenz Larkin

Rick Story

Jessamyn Duke

Cole Miller

Elvis Mutapcic

Joe Gigliotti

Fredy Serrano

Fernando Bruno

Yao Zhikui

Lukasz Sajewski

Joby Sanchez

Roman Salazar

Anton Zafir

Sean Santella

Sean Spencer

Thiago Tavares

Tiago Trator

A complete accounting can be found here.