UFC Request Three Consecutive Dates at T-Mobile Arena for International Fight Week in July

By
Adam Haynes
-
0
Dana White
Image Credit: Getty Images

The UFC have reportedly asked for three consecutive dates at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for July, following the meeting of the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Wednesday.

The sixth annual International Fight Week takes place in July.

Should the promotion be granted the dates, it would mirror last years similar venture for the franchise. In July last year, the promotion held UFC Fight Night 90, The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale and the UFC 200 according to the International Fight Week calendar.

At a Nevada State Athletic Commission meeting today in Las Vegas, the UFC proposed tabs on the dates in order to schedule three consecutive events, with the intention of FS1 cards to be broadcast on July 6th and 7th, respectively. An expected pay-per-view event has been earmarked for July 8.

No details of the events have been disclosed, but The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale between Team Garbrandt and Team Dillashaw is expected for July 7. ‘213’s PPV event is likely for July 8. By this logic, July 6’s show will more than likely feature a “Fight Night” card.

 

