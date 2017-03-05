UFC Returns to New Zealand with UFC Fight Night 110 in June

After a three year absence, the UFC is returning to New Zealand. During Saturday night’s UFC 209 broadcast, the promotion confirmed plans to host UFC Fight Night 110 this June in Auckland, New Zealand. The event will be part of a four week, four nation stretch of international shows for the UFC that includes additional stops in Brazil, Sweden, and Singapore.

No fights have yet been announced for the event, which will take place at the Vector Arena Sunday, June 11 (that’s Saturday, June 10 for those in North America). The UFC’s previous trip to New Zealand was back in 2014 with UFC Fight Night 43, which saw Nate Marquardt finish off James te Huna in the main event. The event drew attendance of just over 8,000 spectators at the very same venue.

Probably the biggest names in the UFC from New Zealand include Mark Hunt, who was defeated by Alistair Overeem and UFC 209 Saturday and may be out for some time, and Robert Whittaker, who has been booked against Jacare Souza this April and is unlikely to be available either. With those two names out of the running, the promotion may look to other international stars to anchor the event. Expect more details in the coming weeks.