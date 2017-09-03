UFC Rotterdam Highlights: Mairbek Taisumov Ices Felipe Silva

Mairbek Taisumov made a statement in the most emphatic fashion.

Yesterday afternoon (Sept. 2), Taisumov shared the Octagon with Felipe Silva as part of the UFC Fight Night 115 card. Coming into the fight, Taisumov was riding a four-fight winning streak. “Beckan” improved his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 27-5 thanks to a devastating punch that put his opponent out cold.

Check out the finish below:

WOW!!!! @Taisumov155 gets a HUGE KO victory over silva in the first round at #UFCRotterdam!@JohnGoodenUK's timing isn't so bad either! pic.twitter.com/1iWC6aPhTJ — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) September 2, 2017

With the loss, Silva falls to 8-1. Taisumov has now finished 26 of his opponents. He has also earned his third straight “Performance of the Night” bonus with knockouts in each bout.

Check out MMANews.com for the UFC Fight Night 115 results.