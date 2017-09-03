UFC Rotterdam Highlights: Siyar Bahadurzada Stops Rob Wilkinson

Siyar Bahadurzada earned the 12th knockout of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Yesterday afternoon (Sept. 2), Bahadurzada threw leather with Felipe Silva as part of the UFC Fight Night 115 card. Coming into the fight, Bahadurzada was looking for his second straight victory. “The Killer” improved his professional MMA record to 23-6-1. His punching power was too much for Wilkinson to withstand.

Check out the finish below:

With the loss, Silva falls to 11-1. Bahadurzada has now finished 19 of his opponents. The former Shooto middleweight champion had made his return to the 185-pound division.

