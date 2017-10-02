UFC ‘Saddened’ by Attacks in Las Vegas on Monday

Several UFC fighters call Las Vegas home, along with the headquarters of the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

The UFC posted a message on their homepage Monday in the hours after the attack that hit the strip.

“We are saddened by this senseless act of violence and offer heartfelt condolences to all those affected,” the statement read.

At last report, more than 50 people were killed and over 500 injured during the mass shooting that went down Sunday at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. The shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, has been found dead.

It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and comes just days before UFC 216, which takes place Saturday in Vegas. Fighters typically begin arriving early in the week for media obligations ahead of cards.