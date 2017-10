UFC Sao Paulo Medical Suspensions: Lyoto Machida Sitting For 60 Days

If Lyoto Machida competes again, it won’t be before 2018.

UFC Fight Night 119 is history and the medical suspensions have been released. The event’s headliner saw Derek Brunson take out Machida early. He earned a first-round knockout victory over “The Dragon.” Machida has been medically suspended for 60 days the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) announced.

Marlon Vera is facing the most lengthy suspension. Vera was defeated by John Lineker via unanimous decision.. Vera has been suspended for 180 days.

You can check out the rest of the medical suspensions below:

Marcelo Golm: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Deiveson Figueiredo: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Elizeu Zaleski: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Hacran Dias: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Antonio Carlos Junior: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Vicente Luque: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

John Lineker: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Thiago Santos: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Francisco Trinaldo: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Pedro Munoz: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Demian Maia: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Derek Brunson: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Christian Colombo: Suspended 30 days, 21 days no contact

Jarred Brooks: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Max Griffin: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Jared Gordon: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Jack Marshman: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Niko Price: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Marlon Vera: Suspended 180 days, pending x-ray of left foot

Jack Hermansson: Suspended 45 days, 30 days no contact

Jim Miller: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Ron Font: Suspended 14 days, seven days no contact

Colby Covington: Suspended 30 days, 21 days no contact

Lyoto Machida: Suspended 60 days, 45 days no contact