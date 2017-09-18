UFC Schedules Debut in Fresno, California This December

The UFC will add another California stop to the 2017 schedule, as a “Fight Night” event is planned for Fresno this December.

Announced during UFC Fight Night 116 this past Saturday night, the card takes place December 9 from the Save Mart Center. It will be the 25th time the Octagon has set up shop in California over the past 11 years.

No fights were announced for the event.

The Save Mart Center is located on the Fresno State, University campus and opened in 2003. It holds over 16,000 for boxing and wrestling events and cost $103 million when constructed.

In 2006, Strikeforce: Tank vs. Buentello was held in the arena. That card featured Tank Abbott falling to Paul Buentello in 43 seconds and Josh Thomson submitting Duane Ludwig. Cain Velasquez opened the main card with a finish vs. Jesse Fujarczyk.

ShoMMA also debuted in 2009 there.