UFC Searching for Unbeaten Fighters for 27th Season of TUF

The search is on for the next Ultimate Fighter.

The UFC sent out a press release Thursday asking for any featherweight, lightweight or welterweight with an unbeaten record and at least three pro fights to attend an open casting call for the 27th season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The series will begin filming in January and is scheduled to air on FOX Sports 1.

The open casting call will be held December 12 in Las Vegas. The season of TUF will be entitled “The Ultimate Fighter: Battle of the Undefeated.”

Currently, TUF is working through a 16-fighter tournament to crown the first-ever female flyweight champion.