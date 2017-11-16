UFC Sends Colby Covington Home Following Incident With Werdum

Colby Covington is no longer the guest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter in Sydney, Australia.

Yesterday (Nov. 15), Covington got involved in a confrontation with Fabricio Werdum. Covington claimed Werdum punched him in the face. Video surfaced showing that Werdum hit the welterweight with a boomerang.

Werdum has been issued an assault summons. He’ll be forced to go to court in December. In an effort to avoid any more hostility, the UFC has sent Covington home. Werdum’s bout with Marcin Tybura is still on for this Saturday night (Nov. 18).

Check out the scoop from Ariel Helwani:

“In light of yesterday’s incident with Fabricio Werdum in Sydney, UFC Sydney guest fighter Colby Covington is being sent home early, I’m told. He’ll be leaving Sydney later today.”