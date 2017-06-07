UFC Senior Vice President of International & Content Talks Events Overseas

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
UFC Auckland

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) certainly isn’t shying away from holding events in Australia and New Zealand.

The same can be said for many other countries as the UFC’s international business continues to boom. This Sunday (June 11), UFC Fight Night 110 takes place inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content Joe Carr said business in Auckland changed drastically after their last event in the city:

“We’ve seen, especially after the last event we had in Auckland, a spike in not only residential buys, but just commercial interest in the bar business and everything like that grow, similar to what we saw after (UFC) 193 in Australia. The course and direction of our business in Australia has completely changed since bringing that event there. It’s actually pretty incredible.”

As far as doing pay-per-views overseas goes, Carr explained the difficulties that come with doing that.

“It’s very difficult to bring pay-per-views or our highest caliber cards (to foreign markets) because you’re doing it in the middle of the night there. We did Manchester with Michael Bisping last year, but that’s an irregularity, right? That’s not the rule. Whereas in Australia, it’s easy for us to bring pay-per-views because you can do them Sunday there, and it’s still Saturday night primetime (in the U.S.). There’s no conflict.

