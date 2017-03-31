UFC Set to Make Its Long Island Debut on July 22 at Nassau Coliseum

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is finally making its way to Long Island.

Since the ban on mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in the state of New York was lifted, the UFC has held three events in the state. UFC 210 will be the fourth event held in New York since the ban was lifted. The UFC on FOX event in Long Island is set to be the fifth.

Newsday reported the UFC on FOX card is scheduled to take place inside the renovated Nassau Coliseum on July 22. Below is a statement from the CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, Brett Yormark:

“The Coliseum has a storied history of hosting major sporting events and is the perfect stage for Long Island’s first UFC event. We had a great turnout in Brooklyn for our inaugural card, and look forward to continuing the momentum at the Coliseum on July 22.”

While no fights have been announced, tickets will go on sale on June 2. The UFC has a bevy of competitors fighting out of Long Island. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, Aljamain Sterling, Al Iaquinta, and Gian Villante are just a few of those fighters. It’s possible that the UFC could sign some fresh talent out of Long Island to help fill the card as well.