UFC Set to Return to Scotland in July: Report

According to a report in the UK’s Daily Star, the UFC is set to make a return to Scotland. Citing multiple sources, the Star reports that the UFC will touch down in Glasgow on July 16. The promotion was last seen on Scottish soil back in July 2015, when Michael Bisping took a decision win over Thales Leites. Bisping would go on to become the UFC’s middleweight champion, while Leites would drop two of his next three fights.

Speaking to the Star, James Elliot, UFC Vice President and General Manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa stated

Our 2017 event calendar is still being finalised however, we are always looking to return to markets where there is a strong fan base and the UK is no doubt one of our key markets in Europe.

No fights have made public for the July card, which has yet to be made official by the UFC. The promotion’s next visit to the UK is set for London in just under two weeks time on March 18 at the O2 Arena. Corey Anderson meets Jimi Manuwa in the main event.