UFC Sets Back-to-Back Gate Records with UFC 210, UFC on Fox 24

By
Jay Anderson
-
0
UFC on FOX 24

For the second straight week, the UFC has set a gate record at their host venue. Last night at UFC on Fox 24, which took place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, the promotion had an announced attendance of 12,171. That was enough for a $1.1 million U.S. gate, a record for the venue. UFC President Dana White announced the numbers following the card.

In an era of declining ratings and PPV revenue with the likes of Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor out of action, that’s certainly a silver lining. The better news? That’s the second week in a row the UFC has set a gate record. Last week’s UFC 210 in Buffalo also set a venue record for highest gate. That card drew in 17,110 fans for a $2 million gate at the Keybank Center in downtown Buffalo.

With hot crowds in both Buffalo and Kansas City, it’s likely the UFC won’t wait long before returning to these venues, and attempting to break their own records.

