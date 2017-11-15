UFC Shanghai Conference Call Live Stream Tonight (Nov. 15) at 6 p.m. ET

A UFC Fight Night 122 conference call is set to take place.

Tonight (Nov. 15) the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will have a live stream for the UFC Shanghai media conference call. The call will begin at 6 p.m. ET. Featured on the call will be former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Kelvin Gastelum.

Peep the description from the UFC’s YouTube page below:

“In advance of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BISPING vs GASTELUM, UFC will host a media conference call with the two athletes competing in the five-round main event on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.”