UFC Shanghai Free Fight: Michael Bisping vs. Cung Le

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Nov. 25).

UFC Fight Night 122 takes place inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Kelvin Gastelum will do battle. The bout is set to headline the event.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC released the full bout between Bisping and Cung Le. The two met back in Aug. 2014. “The Count” emerged victorious with a fourth-round TKO.

Below is a description of the free fight:

“Michael Bisping steps in on short notice to face Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of Fight Night Shanghai on Saturday, November 25 on UFC FIGHT PASS.”