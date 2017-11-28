UFC Shanghai Medical Suspensions: Michael Bisping Out for 60 Days

Following a brutal 1st round knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum in the top bill of the Shanghai event, Michael Bisping has been ordered to take some time out

The UFC released details of medical suspensions in a report on Tuesday to mixedmartialarts.com.

Three weeks after his UFC 217 title loss submission to Georges St-Pierre, Bisping was knocked out in spectacular fashion in the promotion’s first event in mainland China. As a result, Bisping has been suspended for 60 days which should not affect any designs he might have on retiring in front of a home crowd on March 17 at UFC London.

Four other fighters received potential medial suspensions in excess of 30 days:

Zak Ottow (180 days, right hand), Song Yadong (180 days, right foot), Shamil Abdurakhimov (180 days, left thumb), and Gina Mazany (180 days, left toe).

Full details of UFC Shanghai’s medical suspensions are as follows:

Zak Ottow: Suspended 180 days or requires clearance on right hand by orthopedic doctor; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Song Yadong: Suspended 180 days or requires clearance on right foot by orthopedic doctor; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Shamil Abdurakhimov: Suspended 180 days or requires clearance on left thumb by orthopedic doctor; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Gina Mazany: Suspended 180 days or requires x-ray on left toe; minimum suspension of 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Michael Bisping: Suspended 60 days no contest, 45 days no contact due to KO

Alex Caceres: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to right-eyelid laceration

Bobby Nash: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Yan Xiaonan: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to lip laceration

Chase Sherman: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Sheymon Moraes: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact due to hard bout

Kailin Curran: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact due to hard bout

Bharat Kandare: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact due to hard bout

Wu Yanan: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact

Wuliji Buren: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact due to hard bout

Hu Yaozong: Suspended 30 days no contest, 21 days no contact due to hard bout

Kelvin Gastelum: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Li Jingliang: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Wang Guan: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Muslim Salikhov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Alex Garcia: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Zabit Magomedsharipov: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Kenan Song: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Rolando Dy: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest

Cyril Asker: Suspended seven days for mandatory rest