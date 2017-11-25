UFC Shanghai Reebok Payouts: Michael Bisping Stands Above The Rest

The UFC Fight Night 122 Reebok payouts have rolled out.

UFC Fight Night 122’s main event featured a middleweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Michael Bisping. Gastelum earned the victory with a first-round TKO and took home $10,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Bisping nabbed $20,000.

In the co-main event, Li Jingliang took on Zak Ottow. Jingliang emerged victorious with a TKO in the opening frame. He received $5,000 in Reebok money, while Ottow took home $2,500.

Alex Caceres may have lost to Wang Guan, but he did come in second on the card’s Rebook payout list. He made $15,000, while Guan snagged $2,500.

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Kelvin Gastelum: $10,000 def. Michael Bisping: $20,000

Li Jingliang: $5,000 def. Zak Ottow: $2,500

Wang Guan: $2,500 def. Alex Caceres: $15,000

Alex Garcia: $5,000 def. Muslim Salikhov: $2,500

Zabit Magomedsharipov: $2,500 def. Sheymon Moraes: $2,500

Kenan Song: $2,500 def. Bobby Nash: $2,500

Yan Xiaonan: $2,500 def. Kailin Curran: $5,000

Song Yadong: $2,500 def. Bharat Kandare: $2,500

Shamil Abdurakhimov: $2,500 def. Chase Sherman: $2,500

Gina Mazany: $2,500 def. Yanan Wu: $2,500

Rolando Dy: $2,500 def. Wuliji Buren: $2,500

Cyril Asker: $2,500 def. Hu Yaozong: $2,500