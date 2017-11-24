UFC Shanghai Weigh-in Results: Gastelum Hits Weight at Second Attempt

Kelvin Gastelum brought a little tension to proceedings at the official UFC Shanghai weigh-ins before hitting the scale on-weight the second time around

The UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum official weigh-ins saw featherweight Rolando Dy, come in at 148 pounds for his bout against Wuliji Buren. Dy will forfeit 20% of his purse to Buren as a result.

While Michael Bisping had no problem making weight, his opponent, Kelvin Gastelum, was needed two attempts to make the limit. Gastelum had initially weighed 187 pounds, but on the second attempt managed to break 186. This is worrying for Gastelum, given his record of repeatedly missing weight at 170.

MMAjunkie captured the main event weigh-in, which you can watch above.

Ceremonial weigh-ins are set for Friday, November 24th at 6 AM ET/3 AM PT.

Details of the weight in are as follows:

Main Card (7 AM ET)

Michael Bisping (186) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (186)

Li Jingliang (171) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

Alex Caceres (146) vs. Wang Guan (146)

Alex Garcia (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170)

Preliminary Card (3:45 AM ET)

Zabit Magomedsharipov (146) vs. Sheymon Moraes (145)

Bobby Nash (170.5) vs. Kenan Song (170)

Kailin Curran (116) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Bharat Kandare (145) vs. Song Yadong (146)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (261) vs. Chase Sherman (252)

Gina Mazany (135) vs. Wu Yanan (135)

Wuliji Buren (146) vs. Rolando Dy (148)

Cyril Asker (244) vs. Hu Yaozong (232)