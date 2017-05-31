UFC Signs 19-Year-Old Chan-Mi Jeon for UFC Fight Night 110

Chan-Mi Jeon has been signed to fight J.J. Aldrich at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 110 event, the promotion announced.

Jeon, just 19 years old, replaces Nadia Kassem for the strawweight affair from Auckland, New Zealand.

Jeon (5-0), a native of South Korea, previously competed at flyweight for All FC 1 and KAMA. Four of her five career wins have been first round finishes.

Aldrich (4-2) dropped her Octagon debut to Juliana Lima after competing on The Ultimate Fighter 25. The Invicta FC veteran lost to eventual champion Tatiana Suarez on the reality series.

UFC Fight Night 110 takes place June 11 (June 10 in North America) from the Vector Arena. In the featured bout, Mark Hunt takes on Derrick Lewis.