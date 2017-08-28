UFC Signs Fighter to Replace Germaine de Randamie at UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam

Talita de Oliveira has signed with the UFC and will make her promotional debut this Saturday vs. Marion Reneau at UFC Fight Night 115.

According to a report by MMA Fighting, de Oliveira has inked a deal with the promotion to replace Germaine de Randamie, who bowed out with an injury.

In six pro fights, de Oliveira has gone 5-1, scoring four consecutive wins and three first round submission. She’ll meet Reneau, who is 7-3-1 overall and 3-2-1 inside the Octagon.

UFC Fight Night 115 takes place Saturday and streams entirely on UFC Fight Pass. De Randamie-Reneau was booked as the co-main event, and there has been no report if that will be changed.