UFC Signs Mara Romero Borella to Face Kalindra Faria at UFC 216

Two fighters with a combined 29 pro wins will make their Octagon debuts against one another this Saturday at UFC 216, as Kalindra Faria faces off against Mara Romero Borella.

Originally, Faria (18-5-1) was signed to face Legacy Fighting Alliance champion Andrea Lee, but USADA pulled Lee due to a previous failed drug test.

Faria has won three in a row, including a victory last year over Carina Damm for the Titan FC bantamweight title. Of her 18 career wins, 13 have been finishes.

Borella (11-4) scored a decision vs. Milana Dudieva at Invicta FC 24 recently and is on a five-fight win streak of her own.

The bout is expected to remain on the pay-per-view main card for UFC 216, which features Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title.