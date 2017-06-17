UFC Singapore Headliner Holly Holm Among Bonus Winners

UFC Singapore got MMA fans up bright and early Saturday morning, at least for those of us in North America. The event turned out to be a mixed bag with a solid preliminary card, three main card fights going to decision, and a stunning head kick KO in the main event care of former UFC bantamweight champ Holly Holm.

That head kick KO likely rescued the event, as to that point the crowd had grown increasingly restless with the action on the main card. Holm vs. Bethe Correia itself started out extremely slowly, with the first two rounds featuring little in the way of action. After a referee warning to get fighting in the second, it felt like things were finally moving. Then in the third, Correia tried taunting Holm, waving her in.

She got what she asked for, and instantly regretted it, as a head kick from Holm dropped her instantly. That kick earned Holm one of the night’s two $50,000 Performance bonuses. The other was awarded to Japan’s Ulka Sasaki, for his rear-naked choke finish of Justin Scoggins.

Fight of the Night went to the action-packed bout between Li Jingliang and Frank Camacho. The latter was making his UFC debut at UFC Singapore, and despite the loss, he certainly made an impression.