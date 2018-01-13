UFC St. Louis Live Weigh-in Results: Uriah Hall Fails to Weigh in

The early morning UFC Fight Night 124 weigh-ins will take place today (Jan. 13) at 10 a.m. ET.

All 24 fighters on the card will tip the scales barring any last-minute incidents. UFC Fight Night 124 is set to be held inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri tomorrow night. The main card will air live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). FS1 will also broadcast a portion of the prelims as will UFC Fight Pass.

Peep the live weigh-in results below (be sure to refresh):

Main Card (FS1)

Jeremy Stephens (145.5) vs. Doo Ho Choi (146)

Vitor Belfort (186) vs. Uriah Hall (N/A)**

Jessica-Rose Clark (125.5) vs. Paige VanZant (125.5)

Emil Meek (170.5) vs. Kamaru Usman (169.5)

Prelims (FS1)

Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Michael Johnson (145)

James Krause (155.5) vs. Alex White (155)

Matt Frevola (156) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (155.5)

Irene Aldana (135) vs. Talita Bernardo (134.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Jessica Eye (126) vs. Kalindra Faria (124.5)

Guido Cannetti (135) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (135.5)

J.J. Aldrich (115.5) vs. Danielle Taylor (113.5)

Mads Burnell (150)* vs. Mike Santiago (146)

*- Brunell missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his purse

**- Hall did not weigh in. The fight with Belfort is off