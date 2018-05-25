UFC Releases Statement on Nick Diaz’s Domestic Violence Charges

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) didn’t waste time responding to Nick Diaz’s domestic violence charges.

Diaz was arrested last night (May 24) in Las Vegas and his bail was set at $18,000. He cannot leave jail before seeing a judge tomorrow morning (May 26). The alleged victim was female and officers responded to a call at 7:20 p.m. PT.

The UFC has released a statement regarding the situation:

“UFC is aware of the recent arrest of middleweight athlete, Nick Diaz. The organization does not tolerate domestic violence and requires all athletes to adhere to the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy. Every athlete is deserving of due process and this situation, as with any official allegations, will be duly reviewed and thoroughly investigated by an independent party.”

Diaz had recently been cleared to compete under the UFC banner by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Diaz received three Whereabouts Failures, but agreed to a suspension retroactive to the failures. With this latest news, however, it looks like Diaz has much bigger problems to worry about before he even thinks of stepping back inside the Octagon.

Diaz last competed back in Jan. 2015. He initially lost a bout with Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. The result was changed to a No Contest when Silva was popped for performance enhancers. Meanwhile Diaz wasn’t in the clear as he popped for marijuanna.

Due to Diaz’s prior offenses, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) hit Diaz with a five-year suspension and a hefty fine. In 2016, Diaz was able to resolve his issue with the NSAC and reduced his suspension to 18 months. He was also able to settle for a lesser fine. This led to fans and the media debating whether or not athletic commissions should remove marijuana from the list of banned substances.

