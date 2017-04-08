UFC Still Looking to Make Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for UFC 213

By
Dana Becker
-
0

If UFC president Dana White has his say, Michael Bisping will defend his middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 213.

The bout was announced earlier this year, but no official date has been confirmed. If it does take place at UFC 213, it would be part of International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

“I’m anticipating and anxiously waiting for a day, too,” White told TSN recently. “We’re waiting. There’s some things we have to wait for. I’m assuming probably another week I should have a date.

“If it’s up to me, it’ll be in Vegas.”

Bisping captured the title last year on short notice, besting Luke Rockhold. He successfully defended it vs. Dan Henderson, avenging a previous defeat.

St-Pierre is returning to action for the first time in years, as the former UFC welterweight champion left the sport following a win over Johny Hendricks.

LATEST NEWS

Get Your Picks In For UFC 210, Free & Paid Fantasy MMA Contests Available...

0
Tired of the same old salary cap model or just looking for something new on the fantasy front? Check out BigShot Fantasy MMA (BSMMA) for a...
Thiago Alves

Thiago Alves Says he no Longer Talks to Nutrition Guru Mike Dolce

0
Thiago Alves and Mike Dolce aren't on speaking terms nowadays. The "Pitbull" had brought Dolce on board to help him with his weight cutting issues....
video

UFC Still Looking to Make Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for UFC 213

0
If UFC president Dana White has his say, Michael Bisping will defend his middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 213. The bout was announced...
video

UFC 210 Prelims Feature Myles Jury-Mike De La Torre, Kamaru Usman-Sean Strickland

0
Before the action heads over to pay-per-view tonight, tune in to FOX Sports 1 for the UFC 210 prelims. Four fights are scheduled for the...
video

LFA 8 Results: C.J. Hamilton Downs Jesse Bazzi, Video Highlights

0
Legacy Fighting Alliance 8 took place Friday night on AXS TV, with C.J. Hamilton moving to 11-4 by besting Jesse Bazzi in the main...

Cub Swanson: ‘I Don’t Respect Artem Lobov Being Extremely Disrespectful’

0
Cub Swanson wants to beat some respect out of Artem Lobov. He'll get his chance on April 22 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee....