UFC Still Looking to Make Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for UFC 213

If UFC president Dana White has his say, Michael Bisping will defend his middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 213.

The bout was announced earlier this year, but no official date has been confirmed. If it does take place at UFC 213, it would be part of International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

“I’m anticipating and anxiously waiting for a day, too,” White told TSN recently. “We’re waiting. There’s some things we have to wait for. I’m assuming probably another week I should have a date.

“If it’s up to me, it’ll be in Vegas.”

Bisping captured the title last year on short notice, besting Luke Rockhold. He successfully defended it vs. Dan Henderson, avenging a previous defeat.

St-Pierre is returning to action for the first time in years, as the former UFC welterweight champion left the sport following a win over Johny Hendricks.