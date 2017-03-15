The UFC’s anti-doping program under USADA (U.S. Anti-Doping Agency) has come with something of a learning curve for both fighters and the organization testing them. For evidence, look no further than UFC strawweight Angela Magana’s current USADA kerfuffle, which she outlined on social media earlier today.

Magana (11-8), who achieved notoriety on The Ultimate Fighter 20 but who has dropped two straight in the octagon, currently resides in La Perla in San Jaun, Puerto Rico. The foreign locale obviously won’t stop USADA from calling – however, the fighter was apparently told she was getting a warning for failing to report her whereabouts despite being at home during the USADA visit in question.

According to Magana in a post to Twitter, the USADA representative in question didn’t even get out of her car after arriving at her home.

I’m a little frustrated why my whereabouts failure didn’t happen because it was my first offense technically I dis [sic] nothing wrong! She was in the wrong it should be because she didn’t get iut [sic] of her car. How am I going to deal with this next time???

Magana did not specify when the test in question took place, however it would appear to be recent. The fighter went on to say that she chooses “not to let my phone and technology be a leash” and that a “knock would be nice.” It goes without saying that any USADA tester should at least be knocking on fighter’s doors rather than relying on text messages, unless they’re looking to be lumped in with cable companies when it comes to “customer service.”

The good news is, it appears USADA agreed with the fighter. Despite being told she would be getting a whereabouts warning over the situation, she later received a call stating no warning would be issued.