UFC Switches Plans Involving International Fight Week, UFC 213

Officials with the UFC announced some changes for the upcoming International Fight Week in July.

Originally, three cards were to go down July 6-8, but that has been switched to just a pair, including UFC 213.

Up first will be the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, July 6 in Las Vegas. Previously, that was held on the Sunday of the event and coincided with the Fan Expo, which has been nixed for something referred to as the “UFC Fan Experience” in a press release.

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale will take place Friday, July 7 and UFC 213 goes down Saturday, July 8. Both cards are slated for the T-Mobile Arena.

UFC International Fight Week Schedule of Event:

– Thursday, July 6: UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony (inductees/details TBA)

– Friday, July 7-8: UFC Fan Experience at Toshiba Plaza and “The Park” at T-Mobile Arena

– Friday, July 7: The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale at T-Mobile Arena

– Saturday, July 8: UFC 213 at T-Mobile Arena