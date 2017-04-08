UFC Switches Plans Involving International Fight Week, UFC 213

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Officials with the UFC announced some changes for the upcoming International Fight Week in July.

Originally, three cards were to go down July 6-8, but that has been switched to just a pair, including UFC 213.

Up first will be the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, July 6 in Las Vegas. Previously, that was held on the Sunday of the event and coincided with the Fan Expo, which has been nixed for something referred to as the “UFC Fan Experience” in a press release.

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale will take place Friday, July 7 and UFC 213 goes down Saturday, July 8. Both cards are slated for the T-Mobile Arena.

UFC International Fight Week Schedule of Event:

– Thursday, July 6: UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony (inductees/details TBA)

– Friday, July 7-8: UFC Fan Experience at Toshiba Plaza and “The Park” at T-Mobile Arena

– Friday, July 7: The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale at T-Mobile Arena

– Saturday, July 8: UFC 213 at T-Mobile Arena

LATEST NEWS

Bellator 176 Recap: Rafael Carvalho Leaves Little Doubt This Time

0
After scoring a controversial decision victory over Melvin Manhoef the first time around, Rafael Carvalho made sure their Bellator 176 middleweight title fight wouldn't...

Bellator Kickboxing 5 Results: Denis Kielholtz Retains Title

0
Denis Kielholtz scored a decision victory over Martine Michieletto to retain her Bellator kickboxing championship Saturday as part of Bellator Kickboxing 5. The event took...
Rafael Carvalho

Rafael Carvalho Knocks Out Melvin Manhoef With Head Kick in Title Rematch

0
The stage was set for the middleweight title rematch between Rafael Carvalho and Melvin Manhoef. The two met at the center of the cage right...
Anastasia Yankova

Anastasia Yankova Tops Elina Kallionidou by Unanimous Decision

0
Elina Kallionidou and Anastasia Yankova shared the cage in the co-main event of Bellator 176. Yankova immediately pressed the action. She moved forward with strikes...

UFC Switches Plans Involving International Fight Week, UFC 213

0
Officials with the UFC announced some changes for the upcoming International Fight Week in July. Originally, three cards were to go down July 6-8, but...