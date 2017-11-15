UFC Sydney Free Fight: Fabricio Werdum vs. Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Nov. 18).

UFC Fight Night 121 takes place inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura will do battle. The bout is set to headline the event.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC released the full bout between Werdum and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira. The two met back in June 2013. “Vai Cavalo” emerged victorious with a second-round submission.

Below is a description of the free fight:

“Fabricio Werdum next faces Marcin Tybura in the main event of Fight Night Sydney on Saturday, November 18 live on FS1.”