UFC Sydney Highlights: Fabricio Werdum Dominates Marcin Tybura

Fabricio Werdum turned in a dominant performance against Marcin Tybura.

Last night (Nov. 18), Werdum threw leather with Tybura inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The bout was the main event of UFC Fight Night 121. While Tybura showed toughness, Werdum was simply beating him to the punch and had the advantage grappling. As Tybura faded, Werdum put the pressure on and that earned him a unanimous decision win.

Werdum has now won two straight bouts. Tybura failed to earn his fourth straight victory. “Vai Cavalo” becomes just the third fighter to defeat Tybura in his professional mixed martial arts career.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 121 results.