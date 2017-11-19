UFC Sydney Highlights: Nik Lentz Submits Will Brooks

Will Brooks’ Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) nightmare continues with a submission loss to Nik Lentz.

Last night (Nov. 18), Lentz did battle with Brooks inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The bout was featured on the UFC Fight Night 121 prelims. In the second round, Brooks shot in but got caught in a guillotine choke. He was forced to tap.

This was a rebound win for Lentz, who dropped a unanimous decision to Islam Makhachev in the bout prior. Brooks has now lost three straight bouts and his fall from grace continues. “The Carny” becomes just the fourth fighter to defeat Brooks in his professional mixed martial arts career.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above.