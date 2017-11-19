UFC Sydney Highlights: Ryan Benoit Knocks Out Ashkan Mokhtarian

Ryan Benoit defeated Ashkan Mokhtarian in emphatic fashion.

Last night (Nov. 18), Benoit took on Mokhtarian inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The bout was featured on the UFC Fight Night 121 prelims. Mokhtarian had success in the fight, but Benoit only needed a clean head kick and some followup strikes to end it.

This was a rebound win for Benoit, who was edged out by Brandon Moreno in the bout prior. Mokhtarian has now lost two straight bouts.. “Baby Face” becomes just the third fighter to defeat Mokhtarian in his professional mixed martial arts career.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 121 results.