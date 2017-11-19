UFC Sydney Highlights: Tai Tuivasa Knocks Out Rashad Coulter

Tai Tuivasa made a statement in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut.

Last night (Nov. 18), Tuivasa went one-on-one with Rashad Coulter inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The match-up was featured on the UFC Fight Night 121 prelims. As expected, this one didn’t last very long. A jumping knee shut the lights off Coulter in the first round.

Tuivasa now improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 6-0. Coulter has now dropped two bouts in a row. His record falls to 8-3 and he is 0-2 under the UFC banner.

You can view the highlights from the match-up above. Check out MMANews.com for the full preliminary and main card UFC Fight Night 121 results.