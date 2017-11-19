UFC Sydney Reebok Payouts: Three Fighters Top List With $15,000

The UFC Fight Night 121 Reebok payouts have rolled out.

UFC Fight Night 121’s main event featured a heavyweight bout between Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura. Werdum earned the victory with a unanimous decision and took home $15,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Tybura nabbed $2,500.

In the co-main event, Jessica-Rose Clark took on Bec Rawlings. Clark emerged victorious with a split nod. She received $2,500 in Reebok money, while Rawlings took home $5,000.

Tim Means may have lost to Belal Muhammad, but he did top the Reebok payout list along with Werdum and Nik Lentz. He earned $15,000.

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Fabricio Werdum: $15,000 def. Marcin Tybura: $2,500

Jessica-Rose Clark: $2,500 def. Bec Rawlings: $5,000

Belal Muhammad: $5,000 def. Tim Means: $15,000

Jake Matthews: $5,000 def. Bojan Velickovic: $5,000

Elias Theodorou: $5,000 def. Daniel Kelly: $5,000

Alex Volkanovski: $2,500 def. Shane Young: $2,500

Ryan Benoit: $5,000 def. Ashkan Mokhtarian: $2,500

Nik Lentz: $15,000 def. Will Brooks: $2,500

Tai Tuivasa: $2,500 def. Rashad Coulter: $2,500

Frank Camacho: $2,500 def. Damien Brown: $2,500

Nadia Kassem: $2,500 def. Alex Chambers: $2,500

Eric Shelton: $2,500 def. Jenel Lausa: $2,500

Adam Wieczorek: $2,500 def. Anthony Hamilton: $5,000